LETTER: Biden’s Supreme Court pick does not ‘look like America’

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after President Joe Biden announced Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Just like he claimed to want a Cabinet that “looked like America,” President Joe Biden now claims his appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court helps satisfy that goal as well. But in reality, nothing could be further from the truth.

If approved by the Senate, Judge Jackson will become the fifth Supreme Court Justice with a law degree from Harvard. How many other Americans have that credential? Although she has not stated her religion, she is associated with the National Council of Jewish Women and married to a man who is Jewish. Elena Kagen is Jewish and, if you include Neil Gorsuch who was raised Catholic, all other justices are Catholic. So, President Biden failed, once again, to appoint a Protestant or Muslim to make the court look more like America.

Judge Jackson, like all the other justices, was not born in Middle America or a “fly-over” state nor is she left handed. But, like Justice Clarence Thomas and the man she will replace on the high court (Stephen Breyer), she does wear glasses like the majority of Americans. So now we know the real reason for her nomination.