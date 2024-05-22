77°F
Letters

LETTER: When is a debate not really a debate?

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News listens as President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate ...
Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News listens as President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 footb ...
LETTER: Library officials get Super Bowl tickets
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
LETTER: NFL runs from faith and family
President Joe Biden. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Biden wants it both ways
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Greens against green energy
RJ Liepins Las Vegas
May 21, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

The Biden Democrats have recently agreed to hold debates with Donald Trump. Except they are not really agreeing to debate, are they? I suppose that, in today’s world of fake news, fake debates are the norm. We as Americans have come to accept this fake reality. Is anyone really interested in calling it a debate when the two candidates give scripted campaign speeches?

There will be no audience. That way there are no witnesses or distractions. Joe Biden must not be distracted. That would be a no-no. The Dems’ favorite fake news channel, CNN, will provide the monitors. The microphone will be controlled. That’s a must. Mr. Biden just might say something, uh, wrong. The questions will be known well ahead of time so that answers will be on cheat sheets and teleprompters.

Best of all, pretend that you are really bold by calling for a nondebate debate. It doesn’t work, does it? But what choice do the Democrats have?

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 footb ...
LETTER: Library officials get Super Bowl tickets
David Tulanian Henderson

At minimum, the library board needs to recover the cost of each ticket from their salaries, and both men need to issue a formal public apology, I would think.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
LETTER: NFL runs from faith and family
Richard L. Moyer North Las Vegas

The NFL is trying to distance itself from the personal beliefs and faith of an NFL player, Harrison Butker. What hypocrisy.

President Joe Biden. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Biden wants it both ways
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

President Joe Biden invoking executive privilege to stop the release of the audio from special counsel Robert Hur’s interview comes as no surprise.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Greens against green energy
Jack Corrick Boulder City

No sensible Nevadan would ever look to California for a solution to anything.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
LETTER: Don’t believe latest presidential poll on Nevada
Robert J. McKee Las Vegas

Your Tuesday editorial referenced polls showing Trump leading Biden in Nevada by double digits. As someone who has taught statistics and research methods, I have serious problems with the surveys.

The Mirage in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
LETTER: An end of an era on the Strip
Jane Klein Henderson

Steve Wynn’s Mirage transformed the image of Las Vegas from the glitter gulch in the desert to an oasis of refinement and elegance.

