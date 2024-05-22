77°F
LETTER: Library officials get Super Bowl tickets

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher)
David Tulanian Henderson
May 21, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Regarding “Library officials not playing by the book?” (RJ Investigates, May 19):

As a former librarian and branch manager in Los Angeles, I am surprised, shocked and angry that two high-ranking professionals with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District accepted Super Bowl 58 tickets worth thousands of dollars for their own personal use. How disappointing.

The two employees — Kelvin Watson, executive director, and Leo Segura, library operations director — have jobs that afford them an extensive benefits package and salaries in excess of $100,000. They both should be ashamed of themselves for participating in their little stunt.

At minimum, the library board needs to recover the cost of each ticket from their salaries, and both men need to issue a formal public apology, I would think.

