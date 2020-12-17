LETTER: Bill would preserve the integrity of women’s athletics

It is unfair to women to be expected to give up almost 50 years of development so that transgender athletes can scoop up all of the prizes.

United States' Megan Rapinoe holds the trophy celebrating at the end of the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has presented the Protect Women’s Sports Act not to hinder transgender people, but to ensure Title IX remains a strong tool to keep a fair playing field for women. Prior to 1972, when Title IX was passed, women had little access to coaches, fields, equipment or anything necessary to compete. Women’s sports were not provided practice times or uniforms, as they were deemed unnecessary. There were limited sports clubs or schedules.

Look at how strong, independent, bold and proud, women athletes are today. It is unfair to women to be expected to give up almost 50 years of development so that transgender athletes can scoop up all of the prizes. I’m not sure of the best solution, as I believe that all athletes should be allowed a place on the field. But I salute Rep. Gabbard’s attempt to keep things real and fair.