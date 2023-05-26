79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Billionaires get stadiums in Las Vegas

Kipp Altemara Las Vegas
May 25, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
The last letter in the signage for the Raiders Allegiant Stadium logo is installed, in Las Vega ...
The last letter in the signage for the Raiders Allegiant Stadium logo is installed, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

So we gave Mark Davis (Raiders owner) millions. Now we are about to do the same thing with the Oakland A’s baseball team. I use Tropicana Avenue to get to the other side town. I can no longer do that because the stadium will be built there.

I have lived here since 1970, and nothing has been done for the locals. Oh, wait a minute, I forgot: We get to pay for casino parking. Thank you. How about doing something for the locals?

MOST READ
1
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
2
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
3
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
4
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
5
Chef Todd English closing Vegas outpost of restaurant that made him famous
Chef Todd English closing Vegas outpost of restaurant that made him famous
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. In his first vetoes of the 2023 legislative session, ...
LETTER: Lombardo does the right thing
Forrest Henry North Las Vegas

It was great seeing that Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed three gun bills. He is right.

More stories
CARTOON: Another straw on the camel’s back
CARTOON: Another straw on the camel’s back
EDITORIAL: Property rights prevail in important high court rulings
EDITORIAL: Property rights prevail in important high court rulings
VICTOR JOECKS: How Lombardo can top Hawkeye actor Renner as real-life superhero
VICTOR JOECKS: How Lombardo can top Hawkeye actor Renner as real-life superhero
NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule
NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule
LPGA’s Stark keeps record perfect in first trip to Las Vegas
LPGA’s Stark keeps record perfect in first trip to Las Vegas
Bodycam video shows police shooting woman advancing with knife in hand
Bodycam video shows police shooting woman advancing with knife in hand