LETTER: Billionaires get stadiums in Las Vegas

The last letter in the signage for the Raiders Allegiant Stadium logo is installed, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

So we gave Mark Davis (Raiders owner) millions. Now we are about to do the same thing with the Oakland A’s baseball team. I use Tropicana Avenue to get to the other side town. I can no longer do that because the stadium will be built there.

I have lived here since 1970, and nothing has been done for the locals. Oh, wait a minute, I forgot: We get to pay for casino parking. Thank you. How about doing something for the locals?