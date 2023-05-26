LETTER: Billionaires get stadiums in Las Vegas
The locals get the shaft.
So we gave Mark Davis (Raiders owner) millions. Now we are about to do the same thing with the Oakland A’s baseball team. I use Tropicana Avenue to get to the other side town. I can no longer do that because the stadium will be built there.
I have lived here since 1970, and nothing has been done for the locals. Oh, wait a minute, I forgot: We get to pay for casino parking. Thank you. How about doing something for the locals?