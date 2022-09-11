81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Black Lives Matter supporters were suckered

William Wagner Las Vegas
September 10, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Demonstrators hold "Black Lives Matter" signs in front of the US District Court in St ...
Demonstrators hold "Black Lives Matter" signs in front of the US District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Let’s see if I have this straight. Former Black Lives Matter colleagues accuse a BLM administrator of stealing $10 million for his personal use. In response to the charges in the lawsuit, the BLM member states that the accusers are utilizing white oppression and white supremacy through the legal system in aneffort to hold the accused accountable.

To all the woke corporations, universities and pseudo-intellectuals who couldn’t pour money into this Marxist group fast enough: The laugh’s on you.

MOST READ
1
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
2
Robert Telles faces law license suspension, had history of complaints
Robert Telles faces law license suspension, had history of complaints
3
Metro asks residents to avoid northeast Las Vegas desert area
Metro asks residents to avoid northeast Las Vegas desert area
4
Arizona storms expected to move across Southern Nevada through Saturday evening
Arizona storms expected to move across Southern Nevada through Saturday evening
5
Man killed by police, officer injured in overnight shootout near UNLV
Man killed by police, officer injured in overnight shootout near UNLV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the arrest of an ...
LETTER: Reporter was a rare breed
Jagdish Patel Las Vegas

Jeff German was a hero and an ace investigative journalist.