LETTER: Black Lives Matter supporters were suckered

Former Black Lives Matter colleagues accuse a BLM administrator of stealing $10 million for his own personnel use.

Demonstrators hold "Black Lives Matter" signs in front of the US District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Let’s see if I have this straight. Former Black Lives Matter colleagues accuse a BLM administrator of stealing $10 million for his personal use. In response to the charges in the lawsuit, the BLM member states that the accusers are utilizing white oppression and white supremacy through the legal system in aneffort to hold the accused accountable.

To all the woke corporations, universities and pseudo-intellectuals who couldn’t pour money into this Marxist group fast enough: The laugh’s on you.