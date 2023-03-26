LETTER: Blame Trump for SVB collapse
Bank executives also made mistakes.
Woke Silicon Valley Bank? It’s obvious Victor Joecks (March 15 column) has no understanding of the term “woke.” That said, he gave every right-leaning talking point for why SVB failed except for the correct two.
First, the previous administration gutted several important rules of the Dodd-Frank bill, which allowed SVB to raise its reserve requirements. Second, bank honchos invested in long-term bonds in an era when interest rates were fast rising. They needed to sell those bonds at a loss in order to cover the demanded cash withdrawals.
The light of truth helps people understand.