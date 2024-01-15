44°F
Letters

LETTER: Blinders on the minumum wage

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
January 14, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Alan Diaz

Connie Melcher, in her defense of minimum wage hikes, must be wearing blinders (Sunday letter). It doesn’t matter how much people earn. What matters is their buying power. When employers increase expenses, they must recover the difference, usually through higher prices or reducing the amount of the product while retaining the same price. The other option is to close the business. It’s a no-brainer to me, as I already see prices increasing, layoffs and even some business closing. Restaurant are prime examples of this.

Ms. Melcher needs to remove the blinders and see what’s happening in the states with higher wages.

