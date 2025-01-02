LETTER: BLM in a Santa Claus suit

Such exciting news. All of us retired persons will soon have a new pickleball complex in the northwest Las Vegas area (Thursday Review-Journal). Just what I requested from Santa. The Bureau of Land Management really looks good in a Santa suit. At that price, maybe they could give us free admission, paddles, balls and even throw in some cold beer. And, for sure, lots of air conditioning on those hot July days.

I can hardly wait to play. Are there special areas for retirees who have disabilities or handicapped issues? Are those of us who reside in North Las Vegas welcome?