Letters

LETTER: BLM in a Santa Claus suit

Pickleball players compete in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Housing shortages and illegal immigrants
LETTER: We need new bureaucrats
An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brigh ...
LETTER: High-speed rail project a waste of money
LETTER: Clark County school employees accused of bad deeds
Loretta A. Eichelberger North Las Vegas
January 1, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Such exciting news. All of us retired persons will soon have a new pickleball complex in the northwest Las Vegas area (Thursday Review-Journal). Just what I requested from Santa. The Bureau of Land Management really looks good in a Santa suit. At that price, maybe they could give us free admission, paddles, balls and even throw in some cold beer. And, for sure, lots of air conditioning on those hot July days.

I can hardly wait to play. Are there special areas for retirees who have disabilities or handicapped issues? Are those of us who reside in North Las Vegas welcome?

LETTER: We need new bureaucrats
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

Las Vegas taxpayers burdened by rising road project costs.

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Biden pardons killers
Art Incalcaterra Las Vegas

Does he have the guts to face the victims’ families?

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
LETTER: Aaron Ford wants to protect illegal aliens
Maureen Robinson Las Vegas

I understand Mr. Ford wants the governorship and then maybe higher office. But he shouldn’t pander to the well-being of the good people of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas-Review Journal
LETTER: Cycling mobs ignore traffic laws
George LeMay Las Vegas

The article about bicyclists that periodically unite in large groups to trek through the streets of Las Vegas on joyful rides of camaraderie, celebrating a union of mutual fun, was a bit glamorized.

Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. (Las Vegas Review ...
LETTER: I can’t hear you!
Barbara Luke Blue Diamond

Let’s ban aerial dogfighting over Red Rock.

