LETTER: Board wants to extend Jesus Jara’s contract at the school district

The board wants to extend Mr. Jara’s contract for three years and give him a big raise. Pity the poor children.

Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of the Schools at Caesars Palace on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

At a recent special meeting of the Clark County School Board, Superintendent Jesus Jara was rated highly effective based on skewed data (Saturday Review-Journal). He was reviewed on only three metrics. Four members of the board seem to think he’s been a good superintendent. Are you kidding me?

The district is at the bottom of the barrel in the country. Mr. Jara has instituted policies that dumb-down grades. His restorative justice program is a failure. Yet the board wants to extend his contract for three years and give him a big raise.

As these board members come up for re-election, they must be voted out. Certain members of this board knew when they went into the meeting that they were going to offer Mr. Jara a new contract regardless of whether he had earned a new contract. We all should feel sad for the students of the Clark County School District.