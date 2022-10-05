LETTER: Board wants to extend Jesus Jara’s contract at the school district
The board wants to extend Mr. Jara’s contract for three years and give him a big raise. Pity the poor children.
At a recent special meeting of the Clark County School Board, Superintendent Jesus Jara was rated highly effective based on skewed data (Saturday Review-Journal). He was reviewed on only three metrics. Four members of the board seem to think he’s been a good superintendent. Are you kidding me?
The district is at the bottom of the barrel in the country. Mr. Jara has instituted policies that dumb-down grades. His restorative justice program is a failure. Yet the board wants to extend his contract for three years and give him a big raise.
As these board members come up for re-election, they must be voted out. Certain members of this board knew when they went into the meeting that they were going to offer Mr. Jara a new contract regardless of whether he had earned a new contract. We all should feel sad for the students of the Clark County School District.