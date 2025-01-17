LETTER: Boring Company article was a good read

It’s not often that newspapers nowadays print in-depth articles, so I was pleased to see the you include the entire story regarding the potential benefits and real risks of Las Vegas being used as a test for Elon Musk’s Boring Company (Sunday Review-Journal).

For a somewhat lighter take on what can go wrong when extensive tunnels are dug under a city, your readers might enjoy watching the 1969 film, “Paint Your Wagon,” starring Clint Eastwood, among others. As a bonus, they will get to hear Lee Marvin sing, “Wandr’in’ Star,” an experience that really shouldn’t be missed.