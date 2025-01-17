44°F
Letters

LETTER: Boring Company article was a good read

B.J. Resop Las Vegas
January 16, 2025 - 9:03 pm
 

It’s not often that newspapers nowadays print in-depth articles, so I was pleased to see the you include the entire story regarding the potential benefits and real risks of Las Vegas being used as a test for Elon Musk’s Boring Company (Sunday Review-Journal).

For a somewhat lighter take on what can go wrong when extensive tunnels are dug under a city, your readers might enjoy watching the 1969 film, “Paint Your Wagon,” starring Clint Eastwood, among others. As a bonus, they will get to hear Lee Marvin sing, “Wandr’in’ Star,” an experience that really shouldn’t be missed.

LETTER: Guns in the home for protection
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

Most law-abiding American citizens do not know whether they or a family member will ever have to come face to face with an evil person.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: LA fires and linguistic precision
Omprakash Kolluri Las Vegas

“Seeing is believing” would have been a more appropriate headline. When you see the extent of the devastation, you begin to believe how horrific it has been.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump opposed steel merger, too
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

Incoming President Donald Trump is against the merger too. So both the present and incoming administrations agreed on no merger.

Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
LETTER: Trump talks like his favorite dictator
Steve Miller Las Vegas

America made a mistake voting Putin’s pal into power. Democrats are not as insane as Republicans. The future is not looking bright for our country.

