Letters

LETTER: Boulder Highway pedestrian problems reflect poor planning

Al Conant Las Vegas
July 18, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
I’ve read several articles about the plans to “improve” Boulder Highway. I am aghast that the solution to the pedestrian deaths is cutting down the capacity of this vital thoroughfare. The previous improvement was to cut out one lane for buses. Now they plan to trim further. This is not the solution to pedestrian traffic.

The prime reason people are crossing Boulder Highway is poor planning and zoning. For example, let’s approve massive multi-family dwellings on one side of the highway without commercial services such as grocery stores adjacent to the housing. Then let’s approve a commercial center across the highway from the housing. Talk about a massive mistake. The planners have created the problem. Anyone without a car has no choice but to cross the road.

This isn’t brain surgery. As a long time Eastsider, I wonder whether this would be allowed in Summerlin.

