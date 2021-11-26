49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Break up the two-party monopoly

Peter Rouches Las Vegas
November 25, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

It would be funny if it weren’t so sad, but I don’t know how people can be so blind to the blatant monopoly and collusion of the Democratic and Republican parties. These are private businesses that must not have to follow other business laws. These parties have worked together (colluded) to make it almost impossible for any other party to compete.

If these businesses (the two major parties) were treated like other businesses, they would have been broken up years ago. We are a country of 300-plus million people. There’s no way two parties can represent all those people. We should have at least three, four or more viable parties.

Sadly, these two parties are so entrenched and powerful that the only option is to quit voting for either. But most people are too conditioned to look elsewhere. As long as there are only two parties, no real progress will happen. It will always be us versus them with no reason to compromise.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Assistant coach doesn’t make trip to Dallas
Raiders report: Assistant coach doesn’t make trip to Dallas
2
Shooter remains at large in Summerlin restaurant killing
Shooter remains at large in Summerlin restaurant killing
3
What’s in a name? Ask the Nevada State Police
What’s in a name? Ask the Nevada State Police
4
CARTOONS: Thanksgiving dinner looks different this year
CARTOONS: Thanksgiving dinner looks different this year
5
Boulder City solar farm fined nearly $220k for air quality violations
Boulder City solar farm fined nearly $220k for air quality violations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kamala Harris holds hands with Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: Biden’s reckless spending and inflation
James McDonald Henderson

It’s easy to blame COVID for the high inflation we are experiencing. But the real problem are the emergency responses to COVID.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Mob rule destroys the justice system
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

This violence if we don’t get our way — the threats of burning, the death threats — make a mockery of the justice system if mob rule has the final say in jury verdicts due to intimidation.