LETTER: Break up the two-party monopoly

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

It would be funny if it weren’t so sad, but I don’t know how people can be so blind to the blatant monopoly and collusion of the Democratic and Republican parties. These are private businesses that must not have to follow other business laws. These parties have worked together (colluded) to make it almost impossible for any other party to compete.

If these businesses (the two major parties) were treated like other businesses, they would have been broken up years ago. We are a country of 300-plus million people. There’s no way two parties can represent all those people. We should have at least three, four or more viable parties.

Sadly, these two parties are so entrenched and powerful that the only option is to quit voting for either. But most people are too conditioned to look elsewhere. As long as there are only two parties, no real progress will happen. It will always be us versus them with no reason to compromise.