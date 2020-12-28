44°F
Letters

LETTER: California companies are fleeing …

Scott Simon Las Vegas
December 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Add Nevada to flyover status normally reserved for states in the Midwest.

In relocating from California, Hewlett Packard, Tesla and Oracle officials bypassed Nevada without a blink. We’re a no-income tax state just like Texas, where these three companies and thousands of employees are going.

The pandemic has taught us that business and industry can quickly disappear. But in the economy and competition game, it’s those states who prepare for years and decades to grow with a diverse and attractive array of business that successfully compete.

Texas has done this for a long time. Nevada has relied too long on tourism as it’s baseball version of waiting for the three-run homer to win a game. It’s time for Nevada’s economic development team to step up to the plate and take a swing at those businesses leaving California and other states and drive them home to the Silver State.

