Letters

LETTER: California doesn’t care about Interstate 15 traffic

Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California
September 28, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to your Saturday editorial on California and Interstate 15:

When you have a one-party government, like California has, the citizens reap the demise of accommodations for the majority of the population. California public agencies are interested only in the interests of the majority (Democrat) officials and their ability to make life harder for the populace.

Because politicians have their own transportation supplied by the state, they do not have to drive places, therefore spending money improving Interstate 15 is not even on their agenda. The thinking is that, because Brightline is planning to build the high-speed rail line between Rancho Cucamonga and Las Vegas, there is no need to divert money from the latest social diversity experiment to improve the highway. I am amazed that they even opened the shoulder lane at all.

Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: It’s an orange cone conspiracy
Janet Baker Las Vegas

Has anyone noticed the ridiculous number of orange cones on every roadway, with nary a worker in sight?

