LETTER: California earthquake offers sobering reminder

Hate, violence and greed mean nothing when the Earth is shaking.

Furniture and project items are piled up in a room at Zana and Charlie Eisenhour's Pioneer Point neighborhood home following the recent earthquake activity, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Trona, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mother Nature has recently put our political differences into perspective. The California earthquakes were quite scary.

Beyond the obvious reality that we are all vulnerable to a disaster in a split second, it was all quite sobering. We need to remember that no matter what our political beliefs are, we can’t predict the future.

