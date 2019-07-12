LETTER: California earthquake offers sobering reminder
Hate, violence and greed mean nothing when the Earth is shaking.
Mother Nature has recently put our political differences into perspective. The California earthquakes were quite scary.
Beyond the obvious reality that we are all vulnerable to a disaster in a split second, it was all quite sobering. We need to remember that no matter what our political beliefs are, we can’t predict the future.
Hate, violence and greed mean nothing when the Earth is shaking.