Letters

LETTER: California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s liberal policies

Ron Moers Henderson
January 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has welcomed millions of illegal immigrants to his state. He hands out free medical, free education, driver’s licenses, etc., to them, while his state wallows in drugs, needles, filth and tent cities. While Gov. Newsom denigrates President Donald Trump and his conservative viewpoints, he simultaneously pushes his own brand of liberal philosophies, including high taxes, unaffordable housing and astronomical gas prices — all issues that move California on a path toward bankruptcy.

One must wonder why Californians continue to support progressive politicians who support these insane policies.

