LETTER: California isn’t going to fix Interstate 15 mess

Steve Bayliff Las Vegas
November 9, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Traffic heading southbound on I-15, Sunday, May 16, 2021 outside Primm, Nev. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

So Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and many others in Southern Nevada are practically “insisting” that California do something about the two-lane bottleneck between state line and Barstow on Interstate 15. Have you driven in California lately? Do you really believe California officials will spend $1 zillion to widen about 100 miles of highway when they won’t spend a dime to repair and improve streets and highways within the state?

No wonder the auto repair business is so good in California.

