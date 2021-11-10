LETTER: California isn’t going to fix Interstate 15 mess
State can’t even fix it’s own roads.
So Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and many others in Southern Nevada are practically “insisting” that California do something about the two-lane bottleneck between state line and Barstow on Interstate 15. Have you driven in California lately? Do you really believe California officials will spend $1 zillion to widen about 100 miles of highway when they won’t spend a dime to repair and improve streets and highways within the state?
No wonder the auto repair business is so good in California.