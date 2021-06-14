93°F
Letters

LETTER: California judge throws out state’s assault weapons ban

Glade Barlow Las Vegas
June 13, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

California’s governor and attorney general were enraged when a federal judge struck down the state’s assault weapon ban. Both argued the move endangered the safety of the public. But statistics prove otherwise.

Fifty percent more people die from bats, clubs or rocks than rifles. Twice as many die from fists, feet or hands than rifles. Five times as many die from knives than from rifles, and 20 times as many die from handguns that rifles. This is accordingto FBI homicide tables.

Overall, rifles are one of the least used weapons in all homicides. Hence banning them will not increase public safety.

The California governor and attorney general need to take Logic 101.

