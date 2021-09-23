LETTER: California officials need to do more to curtail wildfires

We just returned from our second home in Carson Valley. A summer filled with heavy smoke from California fires — not only in Carson Valley but also in Washoe Valley and Truckee Meadows in the north and right here in Las Vegas as well. It is unhealthy to be in Northern Nevada at this time.

It’s time for our governor and other leaders to address this annual problem. They need to put pressure on California to adopt practical measures to reduce the abundance of fires that occur each year. And complaining about global warming is not the answer. Allowing lumbering, burying power lines and clearing underbrush are all sound practices that will help. California has a large surplus and can certainly spend some of it on fire prevention.