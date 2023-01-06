49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: California, rainfall and protecting species

David Newton Las Vegas
January 5, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Spring time sunny day bring life to the Northern California coastline near Monterrey and Santa ...
Spring time sunny day bring life to the Northern California coastline near Monterrey and Santa Cruz , California.

With all the articles about water shortages, I have not seen anything about California releasing water from reservoirs to benefit the delta smelt and the Chinook salmon. I appreciate the need to try to avoid having these species go extinct, but it would be interesting to know how many gallons of water are released into the Pacific, and how effective these releases are in maintaining the smelt and salmon populations, so we could have an informed discussion of the costs and benefits of the policy. If California could use the water it gets from rain more efficiently, it would leave more water available for other states that rely on the Colorado River.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
2
Convicted murderer beaten to death in state prison, records show
Convicted murderer beaten to death in state prison, records show
3
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
4
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
5
MSG Sphere’s opening, return of Garth Brooks will light up 2023
MSG Sphere’s opening, return of Garth Brooks will light up 2023
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
LETTER: Boulder City water fixes are just a drop in the bucket
LETTER: Boulder City water fixes are just a drop in the bucket
LETTER: Is scientific salvation around the corner?
LETTER: Is scientific salvation around the corner?
LETTER: Papers, please
LETTER: Papers, please
EDITORIAL: Nevada water proposal deserves a good long look
EDITORIAL: Nevada water proposal deserves a good long look
LETTER: Growing human population is like a spreading cancer
LETTER: Growing human population is like a spreading cancer
LETTER: Global warming and polar bears
LETTER: Global warming and polar bears