52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: California wants free health care for those in the country illegally

William W. Clark Las Vegas
January 13, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Let’s hope California is successful in offering free health care to all citizens and illegal immigrants (Tuesday Review-Journal). What a blessing for states such as Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. They can offer free busing to California for illegal immigrants, which would ease the financial burden on all these states.

California continues to lead the way in stupidity and idiotic laws and restrictions. It’s time the rest of us took advantage of it.

I also love the proposition to impose an exit tax on those leaving California, a state we are suppose to admire for all its progressive politics. Who would want to leave?

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Aaron Rodgers has high praise for Derek Carr
Raiders report: Aaron Rodgers has high praise for Derek Carr
2
Former ‘Le Reve’ music director dies at 47
Former ‘Le Reve’ music director dies at 47
3
Woman hits nearly $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Woman hits nearly $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
4
Raiders fans have questions about Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr
Raiders fans have questions about Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr
5
Raiders report: Linebacker not ready to return for playoff game
Raiders report: Linebacker not ready to return for playoff game
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Interstate 15 is becoming a hazard zone
Richard Hentges Mesquite

During my past two trips to Las Vegas I discovered that, prior to reaching mile marker 80, you get run over if you go any slower than 80 mph.

President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: A pandemic of the unvaccinated?
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

President Joe Biden has repeatedly been saying that the coronavirus is now a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Not anymore — and Biden should quit saying it.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Some COVID stats are more important than others
Jean Kay Younker Las Vegas

I believe it would be a great service to your readers to make this statistic “front page.” It could possibly encourage a few more of our county residents to become vaccinated and reduce the burden on our hospitals.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: The electric car debate
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

If they’re so great for consumers, why do we need subsidies?