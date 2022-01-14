LETTER: California wants free health care for those in the country illegally

California continues to lead the way in stupidity and idiotic laws and restrictions.

Let’s hope California is successful in offering free health care to all citizens and illegal immigrants (Tuesday Review-Journal). What a blessing for states such as Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. They can offer free busing to California for illegal immigrants, which would ease the financial burden on all these states.

I also love the proposition to impose an exit tax on those leaving California, a state we are suppose to admire for all its progressive politics. Who would want to leave?