LETTER: Californians fleeing to Nevada

(Patrick T. Fallon/The Washington Post)

I am shocked by the number of cars there are in Las Vegas residential areas with California license plates — and I’m not talking about tourists on the Strip. I live in Summerlin. Local streets and freeways are not only starting to look a little like the 405, but the California drivers seem to have brought with them the same motoring style.

I moved to Las Vegas from San Diego 25 years ago. Even then, my perception of the destructive social-engineering trends and the horrible taxes and regulations motivated my move. I hope the hordes of newcomers with the California license plates don’t forget why they are leaving that state or attempt to transplant their misplaced social aspirations.