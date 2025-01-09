LETTER: Canaries in the coal mines

Recent acts such as the fatal shooting of a health care CEO in New York and at Trump International in Las Vegas are the symptoms of a failing society. They are the voices of “the canaries in the coal mine,” and we need to listen.

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is escorted by police, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

So the military member who exploded the Tesla in front of Trump Tower on the morning of Jan. 1 wrote that it wasn’t terrorism, it was a “wake-up call” to America. Isn’t that similar to what Luigi Mangione was yelling when he was taken into custody in Pennsylvania for killing the health-care executive?

These are not random acts. They are the symptoms of a failing society, and they are truly the voices of “the canaries in the coal mine,” and we need to listen.