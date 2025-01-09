45°F
Letters

LETTER: Canaries in the coal mines

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is esco ...
Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is escorted by police, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Legislating from home could bring many benefits, save costs
California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a question during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.
LETTER: Newsom behind the times on food dyes
A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
LETTER: On the move
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico.
LETTER: Immigration is good, but we need rules
Donald Cleland Las Vegas
January 8, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

So the military member who exploded the Tesla in front of Trump Tower on the morning of Jan. 1 wrote that it wasn’t terrorism, it was a “wake-up call” to America. Isn’t that similar to what Luigi Mangione was yelling when he was taken into custody in Pennsylvania for killing the health-care executive?

These are not random acts. They are the symptoms of a failing society, and they are truly the voices of “the canaries in the coal mine,” and we need to listen.

Tom Mooney Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

People move from blue to red states for more than lower taxes.

Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I keep hearing arguments about how immigrants are needed in this country. I agree, but there has to be an ideal way to do it.

Clark County Fire Department crews are seen staging outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.
LETTER: The Cybertruck attack and PTSD
Michael McKenna Las Vegas The writer is a local medical doctor.

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion at Trump International shed public light on the horrific consequences of post-traumatic stress disorder as well as the absence of effective treatments.

LETTER: Brightline deserves taxpayer money
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Out of all the recipients of government subsidies, the Brightline rail company has a proven “track” record of successful money-saving rail systems on the East Coast,

Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago.
LETTER: Democrats point fingers over election
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

If Democrats want to regain power, they need to rethink their policies. A centrist would have beaten Trump.

LETTER: The A’s stadium design
Adam Silbert New York, New York

The new A’s stadium will either be the most hitter-friendly park, with very little foul ball territory, or it will be a nightmare for hitters who will have to stare into the Strip and the open outfield sky.

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
LETTER: Jimmy Carter’s forgotten advice
Ellen Shaw Henderson

One of President Jimmy Carter’s most significant contributions is often overlooked, even ignored, unfortunately.

