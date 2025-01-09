LETTER: Canaries in the coal mines
Recent acts such as the fatal shooting of a health care CEO in New York and at Trump International in Las Vegas are the symptoms of a failing society. They are the voices of “the canaries in the coal mine,” and we need to listen.
So the military member who exploded the Tesla in front of Trump Tower on the morning of Jan. 1 wrote that it wasn’t terrorism, it was a “wake-up call” to America. Isn’t that similar to what Luigi Mangione was yelling when he was taken into custody in Pennsylvania for killing the health-care executive?
These are not random acts. They are the symptoms of a failing society, and they are truly the voices of “the canaries in the coal mine,” and we need to listen.