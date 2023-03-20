59°F
Letters

LETTER: Car allowances and food stamps: A great injustice

Joan Wilder Las Vegas
March 19, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

Las Vegas children go hungry as low-income families see reductions in food stamp benefits. Yet some of Southern Nevada’s highest paid public employees receive up to $700 a month as a car allowance, the Review-Journal reports.

Why?

I would like a BMW. Guess I’ll run for office to get one.

Time for an investigation.

