LETTER: Career pols in Congress need to be term-limited

Candidates for Congress should be term-limited, but they are not. Once elected, their highest priority is — not you — but getting re-elected. The United States should not have “public servants” feeding at the government trough for 20, 30, 40 and even 50 years.

These career politicians come to believe that they know better how to spend your money than you do. Being somewhat insulated from the consequences of their profligate spending of our tax dollars breeds corruption. Any challenger who is not a career politician becomes a threat to the establishment and must be eliminated at any cost.

Remember: These types will never limit themselves. Citizens, take back our government and vote for the Article V convention of states for limiting terms of our Congress.