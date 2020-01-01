LETTER: Cash registers were singing this holiday season
Thank the Trump ecomomy.
Well, Americans spent the most money on Christmas ever. I wonder if the guy in the White House had anything to do with this. My guess is absolutely.
Thank the Trump ecomomy.
Well, Americans spent the most money on Christmas ever. I wonder if the guy in the White House had anything to do with this. My guess is absolutely.
A comfortable slave is still a slave.
Is his support slipping? Who else would they vote for?
Just like Harry Reid and the “nuclear option.”
Flashing stop signs might help.
Donald Trump developed one of his most famous catchphrases — “You’re fired!” — on his wildly successful reality TV show “The Apprentice.” But now, the tables have turned.
Is it currently too cold to paint over the double lines, or does NDOT not have the funds to pay crews to make these much-needed changes?
This is the America we cherish.
Thank you for covering stories throughout 2019. The Review-Journal reporting on injuries, auto accidents and apartment fires burning and leaving residents without anything provides us an appreciation of plain everyday life. I am simply thankful for having enough food to eat, a roof overhead and to wake up in the morning and feel good.
State licensing boards need more scrutiny.
Rush hour drivers in Las Vegas would appreciate it.