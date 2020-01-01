41°F
Letters

LETTER: Cash registers were singing this holiday season

Kipp Altemara Las Vegas
December 31, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Well, Americans spent the most money on Christmas ever. I wonder if the guy in the White House had anything to do with this. My guess is absolutely.

LETTER: Donald Trump describes impeachment as a ‘coup’
Marty Stark Las Vegas

Donald Trump developed one of his most famous catchphrases — “You’re fired!” — on his wildly successful reality TV show “The Apprentice.” But now, the tables have turned.

LETTER: Review-Journal stories provide perspective and appreciation
Joyce Cassen Henderson

Thank you for covering stories throughout 2019. The Review-Journal reporting on injuries, auto accidents and apartment fires burning and leaving residents without anything provides us an appreciation of plain everyday life. I am simply thankful for having enough food to eat, a roof overhead and to wake up in the morning and feel good.