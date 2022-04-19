82°F
LETTER: China is watching the United States fiddle on Ukraine

Steve Miller Las Vegas
April 18, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Chinese President Xi Jinpin. (Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP)

The Chinese leaders are not fools. When — not if — they decide to force Taiwan to rejoin the mainland, all America will do is shake its fist in the air and announce severe economic sanctions against the Chinese. This country has no stomach for shooting wars to defend our allies from aggressor nations. Look at what is occurring now in Ukraine. And look how well sanctions are working to stop the Russians. Not a bit.

The Chinese know they have nothing to fear from America’s military might. We can host Taiwan’s president here — or send our politicians there — to proclaim our support for Taiwan, but it is just words.

LETTER: Abbott wins
Bill Stott Henderson

A headline for a story in Friday’s Review-Journal read: “Abbott relents; truck logjam starts to ease.” As the story indicates, the rigorous inspection policy put in place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was eased after Mexican governors agreed to increase security on the Mexican side of the border — exactly what Gov. Abbott sought. So I don’t believe any fair-minded American would consider this a result of Gov. Abbott “relenting.” I believe they’d characterize the result as “winning.”