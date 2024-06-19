81°F
Letters

LETTER: Global warming and timelines

Harlan Stockman Las Vegas
June 18, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In a June 12 letter, Neal Matzkin objected to Victor Joecks’ column on climate, noting the claim that changes in solar output are responsible are “discredited. Solar radiation has been decreasing for more than 50 years.” Both Mr. Joecks and Mr. Matzkin tend to look at the wrong timescale.

The 50-year decrease in solar irradiation is a strawman. The important debate is about the effect of solar minima that occur on larger timescales. We started coming out of the Little Ice Age 150 years ago, after 600 years of relative “cold.” To give perspective, the California Sierra was largely free of permanent snow 700 years ago, but then developed the glaciers that are retreating today. It takes years to build up snow and cause an albedo reduction, which feeds off itself and further cools Earth. Some say the current warming is, in part, a return to “normal” conditions that existed before the Little Ice Age. The “part” seems to be between 0 and 70 percent, according to “experts.”

The cause of the Little Ice Age is unknown. Many feel it was prolonged by the Maunder Solar Minimum — a period of reduced sunspot activity — that began about 1645. Others feel that an increase in volcanic activity was the most important contributor. I’m highly skeptical of all grand models.

Andy Windes Las Vegas

It’s been my pleasure to have lived in the Las Vegas Valley for 50 years. In all that time, I cannot recall ever once having been bitten by a mosquito. Until now.

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: The carbon-spewing Biden family
TK Pyles Saint George, Utah

Climate change is an existential threat to mankind, animals and plants. Why doesn’t the Biden family lead the way?

LETTER: The Trump show trial
Philip Miceli North Las Vegas

Remember, Martin Luther King, Mahatma Ghandi and Sir Thomas More — all innocent men — were also declared to be guilty.

President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: No conspiracy involving Hunter’s laptop
Ira Kleiman Henderson

The R-J should acknowledge that Mr. Trump’s lies, frauds, defamations, criminal indictments and convictions are exponentially worse than Hunter’s laptop being evidence or any of the other alleged Biden missteps.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
LETTER: Trump tries to win Nevada
Juan Fernandez Las Vegas

Mr. Trump advocating for tax-free tip income is definitely one approach to winning Nevada. But my tip to Mr. Trump is to pick Marco Rubio and show the diversity of the GOP.

