LETTER: What does Hamas have to lose?

With Iran continuing to provide the means of war, what does Hamas have to lose?

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, right, meets with Ziad al-Nakhleh, the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, center, and Hamas deputy chief, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut, Lebanon in 2023. (Hezbollah Media Relations Office, via AP )

Hamas leaders are refusing to end their war with Israel through a cease-fire President Joe Biden has proposed. A cease-fire would stop the killing on both sides. But Hamas doesn’t seem concerned with Palestinians dying because they put these people in harm’s way. When you embed soldiers, munitions, etc., among civilians, some will die along with the fighters.

The more Palestinians die, the more uninformed Americans and others protest. These people forget about hostages and that Hamas is a terrorist organization. With Iran continuing to provide the means of war, what does Hamas have to lose?