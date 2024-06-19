81°F
Letters

LETTER: What does Hamas have to lose?

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, right, meets with Ziad al-Nakhleh, the head of Palest ...
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, right, meets with Ziad al-Nakhleh, the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, center, and Hamas deputy chief, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut, Lebanon in 2023. (Hezbollah Media Relations Office, via AP )
Jack Oliver Las Vegas
June 18, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Hamas leaders are refusing to end their war with Israel through a cease-fire President Joe Biden has proposed. A cease-fire would stop the killing on both sides. But Hamas doesn’t seem concerned with Palestinians dying because they put these people in harm’s way. When you embed soldiers, munitions, etc., among civilians, some will die along with the fighters.

The more Palestinians die, the more uninformed Americans and others protest. These people forget about hostages and that Hamas is a terrorist organization. With Iran continuing to provide the means of war, what does Hamas have to lose?

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Global warming and timelines
Harlan Stockman Las Vegas

To give perspective, the California Sierra was largely free of permanent snow 700 years ago, but then developed the glaciers that are retreating today.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Those dastardly mosquitoes
Andy Windes Las Vegas

It’s been my pleasure to have lived in the Las Vegas Valley for 50 years. In all that time, I cannot recall ever once having been bitten by a mosquito. Until now.

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: The carbon-spewing Biden family
TK Pyles Saint George, Utah

Climate change is an existential threat to mankind, animals and plants. Why doesn’t the Biden family lead the way?

LETTER: The Trump show trial
Philip Miceli North Las Vegas

Remember, Martin Luther King, Mahatma Ghandi and Sir Thomas More — all innocent men — were also declared to be guilty.

President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: No conspiracy involving Hunter’s laptop
Ira Kleiman Henderson

The R-J should acknowledge that Mr. Trump’s lies, frauds, defamations, criminal indictments and convictions are exponentially worse than Hunter’s laptop being evidence or any of the other alleged Biden missteps.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
LETTER: Trump tries to win Nevada
Juan Fernandez Las Vegas

Mr. Trump advocating for tax-free tip income is definitely one approach to winning Nevada. But my tip to Mr. Trump is to pick Marco Rubio and show the diversity of the GOP.

