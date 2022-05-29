LETTER: Clark 5 should be proud of their perfect ACT scores

Those five students who got perfect scores on the ACT college admission test deserve high praise indeed (May 22 Review-Journal). That requires a lot of time and effort. It is even more remarkable because it was done while the Clark County School District wiped out any sort of standards.

Unfortunately, these students may be shut out of their choice of top-ranked schools — not due to any fault of their own. No, because of their race. A lot of Ivy League and top-ranked schools are now discriminating against students of Asian descent. Worst of all, it seems to be done with a government OK.