85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Clark 5 should be proud of their perfect ACT scores

Forrest Henry North Las Vegas
May 28, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 

Those five students who got perfect scores on the ACT college admission test deserve high praise indeed (May 22 Review-Journal). That requires a lot of time and effort. It is even more remarkable because it was done while the Clark County School District wiped out any sort of standards.

Unfortunately, these students may be shut out of their choice of top-ranked schools — not due to any fault of their own. No, because of their race. A lot of Ivy League and top-ranked schools are now discriminating against students of Asian descent. Worst of all, it seems to be done with a government OK.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
2
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
3
Trooper claims Starbucks spiked his coffee with meth
Trooper claims Starbucks spiked his coffee with meth
4
Cosmopolitan execs leave company; former Mirage exec is new GM
Cosmopolitan execs leave company; former Mirage exec is new GM
5
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST