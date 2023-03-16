55°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County commissioners should pay attention to condition of our airport

Judith Snider Las Vegas
March 15, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, ...
Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Our politicians in Clark County had no trouble changing the name of the Las Vegas airport, but apparently they have no time to oversee it’s maintenance. Returning from the pristine Salt Lake City airport recently, I found the contrast between the two airports unsettling. My husband and I came home to filthy airport bathrooms and a terminal littered with trash. Even the elevators and parking garage are in need of deep cleaning.

We ware saddened by the lack of respect the county commissioners have shown for the first encounter many of our visitors have with our great city. I would hope that with all the money generated from tourism and taxes, the commission would and could do a better job.

