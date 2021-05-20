79°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County School District seeks to lower standards

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
May 19, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Victor Joecks’ commentary on the Clark County School District’s proposed grading policy changes was likely the most important thing in Sunday’s paper. Sadly, it’s a shame he had to write what ought to be common sense.

Lowering educational standards increases social disparities and income inequality and leads to government dependence. Probably the only cure for this meddling is to provide direct appropriations to parents so they may choose whatever education they want for their children. Consider food assistance programs. Money is provided for recipients to spend as they choose. Why should education be different?

