LETTER: Clark County School District should hire from within

In regard to the superintendent search: How can the Clark County School District train future leaders when its administration can’t do the same?

The mark of many successful organizations is the training and promotion from within. This fosters an attitude that if you work hard and succeed, your reward can be upward mobility in that organization.

In my career, I started at the lowest rank and rose successfully through the system. In each managerial position I held I fostered an environment that helped my subordinates to thrive and grow. My greatest success before retiring at the highest level of management was that my employees were ready to step into these supervisory roles and continue operations.

If current district employees never see a chance to advance, why would they put forth any extra effort for the district?

Bringing in outsiders into an organization is not always the best way to go and, in this case as before, it is throwing money away. But that’s never been a problem for the school board, has it?