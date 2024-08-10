95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Clark County School District should hire from within

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A person wipes sweat from their brow at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., J ...
LETTER: Climate madness!
Joe Lombardo. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
LETTER: Federal government owns too much Nevada land
A truck carrying lithium ion batteries burns along Interstate 15 near Barstow, California, on F ...
LETTER: Questions about the Interstate 15 mess
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
LETTER: School Board president owes the taxpayers better
Gary S. Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida
August 9, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In regard to the superintendent search: How can the Clark County School District train future leaders when its administration can’t do the same?

The mark of many successful organizations is the training and promotion from within. This fosters an attitude that if you work hard and succeed, your reward can be upward mobility in that organization.

In my career, I started at the lowest rank and rose successfully through the system. In each managerial position I held I fostered an environment that helped my subordinates to thrive and grow. My greatest success before retiring at the highest level of management was that my employees were ready to step into these supervisory roles and continue operations.

If current district employees never see a chance to advance, why would they put forth any extra effort for the district?

Bringing in outsiders into an organization is not always the best way to go and, in this case as before, it is throwing money away. But that’s never been a problem for the school board, has it?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A person wipes sweat from their brow at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., J ...
LETTER: Climate madness!
P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Is green agenda making it warmer?

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
LETTER: School Board president owes the taxpayers better
David Tulanian Henderson

I recall in previous stories Ms. Garcia Morales not responding when asked about Mr. Jara. I further recall that she was a chief supporter of the former superintendent.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: No justice for Jonathan Lewis
Brett Sears Las Vegas

According to Jonathan’s mother, a plea deal was never discussed with Jonathan’s family, and the family was told that the teens would be charged with murder.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Joe Biden is a good guy
Bret West Henderson

Joe Biden is a decent man and has been an effective president. I think history will judge him very positively.

President Joe Biden (The Associated Press)
LETTER: No Biden cover-up?
Harry Levy North Las Vegas

For four years, we were lied to by Ms. Harris and the Democratic Party about Mr Biden’s impairment.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Las ...
LETTER: Southwest ditches open seating
William Parkinson Las Vegas

My wife and I sincerely believe the new changes will make flying with Southwest so much better than it is now.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid
recommend 2
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court
recommend 3
LETTER: Biden and democracy
recommend 4
LETTER: Presidential immunity ruling applies to Democrats, too
recommend 5
LETTER: Here’s what the presidential candidates must do to convince voters
recommend 6
LETTER: Joe Biden is playing the long game