69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Clark County signature verification doesn’t inspire confidence

Ellen Shaw Henderson
November 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Terry Ostlund’s Tuesday letter about illegible signatures at the polls was right on the money. I had a similar experience when voting at the McCarran Marketplace tent during early voting. My signature, drawn on a tablet with an unwieldy stylus, was unrecognizable and looked nothing like the original signature I had inked on paper years before. When I attempted to show the poll worker my photo ID, she refused even to look at it. What an odd method of verifying voters’ identity.

MOST READ
1
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
2
Trump campaign to file lawsuit alleging improper votes in Nevada
Trump campaign to file lawsuit alleging improper votes in Nevada
3
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
4
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
5
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST