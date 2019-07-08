89°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County teachers need their union

Jill Panozzo Las Vegas
July 7, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Victor Joecks’ June 30 commentary “Local teachers may opt out of union” was shameful. No union is perfect, but unions are needed as employers fail to support workers and honor contracts. The school district is no exception.

Mr. Joecks begs us to leave Clark County Education Association. Has he tried this tactic with the Culinary, the firefighters or police unions or the school district administrators union?

Instead of goading teachers, why not help us? A teacher’s work environment is a child’s learning environment. Mr. Joecks should remember this each and every time he disparages and vilifies teachers. Enough.

