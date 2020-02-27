51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Clark County teachers should stop the constant whining

Mike Young Las Vegas
February 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

With all due respect to Clark County teachers, please stop the whining and complaining. We all realize the job you do and the importance of your position in our society. However, rather than continually complain and constantly look for more money, you should focus on the career you chose and the fact that you work limited hours in a comfortable environment, have all holidays off, receive plenty of vacation time and have great insurance, union protection, job security and a good pension plan.

You need to look at the whole package not just your pay stub.

Computers and technology have greatly eased teacher workloads in terms of lesson plans, grading papers and tests, etc. I’m pretty sure most teachers would have a difficult time surviving in the “real” work world after being pampered.

It’s true that a lot of us could not deal with unruly kids and dissatisfied parents. That part of teaching is difficult. But it seems the good far outweighs the bad when looking at the big picture. Trust me: You don’t really have it that bad.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Donald Trump, Russia canard is back in fashion
James Gates Las Vegas

The best way for Russia to torpedo Mr. Trump would be to blow a few token kisses his way and let the geniuses in the CIA and at The New York Times get wind of it.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
LETTER: Rich man, poor man
Dale C. Wysocki Pahrump

You have to love the Democratic presidential candidates.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
LETTER: Bungled impeachment threatens Democrats
Paul Gary Las Vegas

In my mind, Nancy Pelosi so poorly handled the impeachment that we now have a king who is unstoppable in his dismantling of the rule of law.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File
LETTER: The endless presidential campaign
Roger Witcher Las Vegas

Our country spends too much time dealing with a presidential election every four years. It seems the campaigning never ends.

(AP Photo/Jose Goitia)
LETTER: Socialism makes an unfortunate comeback
Jack Corrick Boulder City

One wonders if the progressive (read: socialist) candidates and their avid supporters are familiar with the history of such governments since the beginning of the 20th century?