LETTER: Climate crusaders scare the children

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
April 28, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 

On Earth Day, I read that small children are traumatized after being taught that the Earth is in grave danger from climate change. Who could blame them? The climate crusaders worldwide assert that those little 8-year-olds are living on a doomed planet that will be toast before they are old enough to marry and have kids if their own.

If you follow this matter, you’ve noticed that there are no opposing views of climate change anymore. Tired of being shouted down, those with opposing views know the futility of disagreement. That should frighten us more than anything. It means that actual science has been overcome by politics, and that is not a good sign for the future.

