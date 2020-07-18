99°F
Letters

LETTER: Colonization getting a bad name today

Barney Wintermute Henderson
July 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

More so, as of late, the term “colonization” has become a most pejorative concept. There are those who would say that a country’s people gained nothing and only suffered due to being colonized. But I’m sure there are some academicians who would argue that some countries gained valuable insight into technology, medicine, education, bureaucracy, commerce, etc.

Now, I am not saying that, in many cases, people did not suffer physically and psychologically under some forms of colonization. But, to say that all forms of colonization were inherently bad is, at the least, shortsighted.

