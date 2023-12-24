49°F
Letters

LETTER: Colorado court keeps Trump off the ballot

Jacob Lafarga Las Vegas
December 23, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

I find myself conflicted by the Colorado Supreme Court’s Tuesday ruling on Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility. On the one hand, I do believe he incited an insurrection on Jan. 6, and that he should be punished accordingly. America would be better off not having someone who blatantly disrespects the rule of law in the White House. On the other hand, I feel this takes away agency from the voters of Colorado.

The state may be a “blue” state that Mr. Trump had little chance of winning anyway, but Americans should not be restricted from selecting the candidate who they think would most benefit the country, even if that candidate poses a serious threat to our institutions.

