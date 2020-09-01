90°F
Letters

LETTER: Columnist is showing his bias

Jen Schrock Henderson
August 31, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated August 31, 2020 - 9:12 pm

Victor Joecks’ Friday column about a “rush to judgment” in the Jacob Blake shooting is nothing more than victim blaming. In our justice system, you are innocent until proven guilty — or that’s the way it should be. Even if Mr. Blake was resisting arrest, it’s not up to the police to issue an (attempted) death sentence.

The fact that Mr. Joecks’ sees only that “he did something wrong” is a sign of his implicit and direct bias. And since he’s writing this column about drawing “hard-and-fast conclusions,” I would implore Mr. Joecks to take a long look inward and ask himself if he really believes what he wrote or if he just isn’t aware of how biased he is.

