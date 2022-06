Without certain weapons, some people would still be alive.

People react outside the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple people. Gov. Greg Abbott says the gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Re: Victor Joecks June 12 column debunking gun myths:

One thing that is not a myth: Without AR-15-type weapons, the good folks shopping at Tops in Buffalo, New York, would still be with us, and the children in Uvalde would be on summer vacation, like his children.

Mr. Joecks’ lack of empathy for innocent victims is disgusting and shameful.