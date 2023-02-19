LETTER: Columnist spills the beans on school choice

Mr. Joecks is telling us that the school choice program is really to send taxpayer money back to the family that resents paying tax money to support public schools.

The cat is out of the bag. In his Feb. 10 column on Gov. Joe Lombardo and school choice, the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks came out directly and said, “The income-threshold increase probably will make many current private school families eligible. Politically, that would be important for the program’s survival and growth.”

Tell me, Mr. Joecks, is that the student you are so worried about the child already going to private school? No, supposedly it is not. I thought the Opportunity Scholarship program was to provide taxpayer money to the student who cannot afford private school. Nah. Mr. Joecks is telling us that the program is really to send taxpayer money back to the family that resents paying tax money to support public schools. That is all that school choice is really about.