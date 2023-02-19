50°F
Letters

LETTER: Columnist spills the beans on school choice

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
February 18, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Clark County School Distict school bus (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish
The cat is out of the bag. In his Feb. 10 column on Gov. Joe Lombardo and school choice, the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks came out directly and said, “The income-threshold increase probably will make many current private school families eligible. Politically, that would be important for the program’s survival and growth.”

Tell me, Mr. Joecks, is that the student you are so worried about the child already going to private school? No, supposedly it is not. I thought the Opportunity Scholarship program was to provide taxpayer money to the student who cannot afford private school. Nah. Mr. Joecks is telling us that the program is really to send taxpayer money back to the family that resents paying tax money to support public schools. That is all that school choice is really about.

