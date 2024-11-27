LETTER: Commissioner has been trying to shove taxes down Nevadans throats for years

In response to your Thursday editorial on County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and the sales tax: I call him “Tax” Segerblom instead of Tick. This man has been pushing taxes in our faces for far too many years. His recent push to raise the sales tax failed, thanks to the rest of the commissioners.

Then we have the great lie “Tax” told all of us: That if we legalize marijuana, our schools will be flush with money and education will be better served.

But the real steal was “Tax” successfully campaigning to rename McCarran International Airport after Harry Reid. I understand wanting to rename our airport, but Las Vegas International would have been a much better choice.

And finally, is there anyone who thinks our roads are in better shape because of “Tax” and his grandiose idea of higher taxes? The streets going into and coming out of our airport are disgusting and an embarrassment. It is the first impression that tourists arriving from across the world get to experience.