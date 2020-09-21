LETTER: Congress must do more for the U.S. airlines

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

I am a flight attendant based in Dallas and have been flying for 14 years. This pandemic is the worst crisis to hit the industry in the history of commercial aviation. Congress passed the Payroll Support Program to save jobs and stabilize our industry. It has been our lifeline. However, thousands of jobs will disappear on Oct. 1 if Congress does not extend the program soon.

Aviation is essential to a strong economy, including our local economy in Las Vegas. This is why Congress overwhelmingly supports an extension. But it can happen only if Congress and the White House negotiate and pass a stimulus bill.

To those in Washington: Do your jobs so I can do mine. Americans will be ready to travel again, but for this to happen, aviation workers must be ready, too.