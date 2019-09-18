LETTER: Convention authority severs ties with Rossi Ralenkotter

Former Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Canceling former Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority head Rossi Ralenkotter’s advisory contract of $15,000 a month is a good start. He still makes due with a yearly pension of nearly $300,000 (“LVCVA ditches Ralenkotter,” Saturday Review-Journal).

He and the other well-connected associates involved in the taxpayer gift card sharing should not be guaranteed laxity of punishment. Instead, deserve hefty fines and prison sentences for stealing from the taxpayers and betraying the public trust.

Then dissolve the old boy-girl network of the unnecessary convention authority. The world already knows about Las Vegas and can’t wait to get here.