Letters

LETTER: Convention authority severs ties with Rossi Ralenkotter

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
September 17, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Canceling former Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority head Rossi Ralenkotter’s advisory contract of $15,000 a month is a good start. He still makes due with a yearly pension of nearly $300,000 (“LVCVA ditches Ralenkotter,” Saturday Review-Journal).

He and the other well-connected associates involved in the taxpayer gift card sharing should not be guaranteed laxity of punishment. Instead, deserve hefty fines and prison sentences for stealing from the taxpayers and betraying the public trust.

Then dissolve the old boy-girl network of the unnecessary convention authority. The world already knows about Las Vegas and can’t wait to get here.

LETTER: Democrats keep on bashing Donald Trump
George Pucine Las Vegas

How about these Democratic debate mannequins own up to the statistics from Chicago, their own Democratic stronghold?

LETTER: Time for common-sense gun laws
Tehran Boldon Las Vegas

Universal background checks should be required for all gun transfers … period.

LETTER: Area 51 invasion is very stupid
James Surratt Iowa City, Iowa

I agree that it’s a UFO hotspot. There’s even a story out that there is a colony of aliens living nearby. But trying to invade the area is outright stupid.

LETTER: Free Bernie Madoff!
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

Former vice president Joe Biden said recently that no one should be in prison for a nonviolent crime.