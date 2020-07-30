LETTER: Convention authority should steer clear of Las Vegas Monorail

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

I cannot believe the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is considering taking over the responsibility and cost of operating the Monorail (Wednesday Review-Journal). It has been a loser from day one and has never come close to meeting expectations. The authority has no magic or transportation expertise that will make it profitable, and, in my opinion, it will never be profitable with thevstops, etc., that it currently has.

It will cost millions to expand it where it might have a chance but, again, it would be taxpayer money. The return on investment is not there.

This looks more like a good ole boy situation where the authority is trying to bail somebody out of a tremendous debt load. It’s easy when you are not spending your own money. The convention authority would be better off spending its efforts and money on the Boring Co. program. I believe it has a better chance of surviving, expanding and being profitable.