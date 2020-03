Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Our senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, decided to cave in to Democrat leadership last week and vote “no” on the original stimulus package. Why? To get massive pork into the bill to advance policies unrelated to the coronavirus. They have shown they don’t care about Nevadans in a time of crisis. They care for their own agendas. Remember this in November.