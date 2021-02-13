LETTER: Councilman is correct about Las Vegas animal cruelty laws

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I commend Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony for focusing attention on a long-standing problem concerning animal abuse and torture (Feb. 3 Review-Journal).

The fact is that we don’t see many convicted abusers receiving a just punishment. Often, the helpless animal may have suffered a prolonged death while the perpetrator basically walked away. The councilman makes a great point about prohibiting convicted abusers from owning animals in the future.

Mr. Anthony has obvious insight when he expresses concern about hoarding and tethering, as both can also impact humans and property. Hoarding can attract rodents and other pests which can eventually infest a neighborhood; chained dogs are frustrated, bored and anxious, so they constantly bark which impacts the value of the nearby homes. No one wants to live or buy next to a house with a barking dog; ask any real estate agent. Animal abuse has been linked to domestic violence as well.

While the city may be “on a par with other jurisdictions,” greatness is not dependent upon maintaining the status quo, but in striving to do better.

When our animal control agencies are not supported by laws and ordinances, they basically exist to enforce spay and neuter laws and little else. I’m sure taxpayers want their dollars to go further than that.