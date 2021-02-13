57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Councilman is correct about Las Vegas animal cruelty laws

Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
February 12, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I commend Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony for focusing attention on a long-standing problem concerning animal abuse and torture (Feb. 3 Review-Journal).

The fact is that we don’t see many convicted abusers receiving a just punishment. Often, the helpless animal may have suffered a prolonged death while the perpetrator basically walked away. The councilman makes a great point about prohibiting convicted abusers from owning animals in the future.

Mr. Anthony has obvious insight when he expresses concern about hoarding and tethering, as both can also impact humans and property. Hoarding can attract rodents and other pests which can eventually infest a neighborhood; chained dogs are frustrated, bored and anxious, so they constantly bark which impacts the value of the nearby homes. No one wants to live or buy next to a house with a barking dog; ask any real estate agent. Animal abuse has been linked to domestic violence as well.

While the city may be “on a par with other jurisdictions,” greatness is not dependent upon maintaining the status quo, but in striving to do better.

When our animal control agencies are not supported by laws and ordinances, they basically exist to enforce spay and neuter laws and little else. I’m sure taxpayers want their dollars to go further than that.

MOST READ
1
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
2
Sisolak begins to open up Nevada, relaxes gathering limits
Sisolak begins to open up Nevada, relaxes gathering limits
3
Koch Industries teams with developer to buy Drew on Las Vegas Strip
Koch Industries teams with developer to buy Drew on Las Vegas Strip
4
Easing casino floor restrictions seen as move in right direction
Easing casino floor restrictions seen as move in right direction
5
Restaurant owners have mixed reactions to easing of COVID restrictions
Restaurant owners have mixed reactions to easing of COVID restrictions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
LETTER: Democrats will regret killing the filibuster
Victor Moss Las Vegas

Everyone claiming that the Senate should end the filibuster ought to ask themselves if they favor national reciprocity for concealed gun carrying.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Forget the Trump impeachment trial
David Macbeth Las Vegas

Forget impeachment. It is a political trial that solves nothing. Prosecute Donald Trump for insurrection under criminal law. Why?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: HOV lanes are a waste of money
Mike Hansen Las Vegas

HOV lanes made a lot of sense when they were “express lanes” and got lots of use, and I’d be very happy if local HOV lanes went back to being express lanes.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
LETTER: Vaccines and ZIP codes
Gary Good Las Vegas

My wife is older than 70 and has gone online every day since the vaccine became available. She just received an email listing pharmacies that had the vaccine. They were both in the hardest-hit ZIP codes.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Local officials need to improve bike lanes
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

For bikers in the Las Vegas Valley, having well-marked biking lanes is important for safety. Well-marked lanes assist the bikers in knowing where to be while telling drivers where they should not be.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
LETTER: Biden student loan plan is a bad idea
Chris Baird Henderson

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and President Joe Biden are trying to buy votes with their plan to forgive student loan debt.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
LETTER: Liz Cheney the future of the GOP?
Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas

It’s time for the RINOS to retire. We need leaders such as Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Josh Hawley to lead us into the future.

Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
LETTER: Biden’s ‘diverse’ Cabinet isn’t really that diverse
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

When Joe Biden ran for the presidency, he promised a Cabinet that looked “like America.” The mainstream media continue to promote the false narrative that we now have the most diversified Cabinet ever.