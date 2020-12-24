38°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: County Commission burns tax money with autopsy appeal

Stavros Georgiou Las Vegas
December 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

I find it curious how our local government agencies have zero hesitation wasting taxpayer money. I’m sure we’re all aware of the story of the Clark County coroner’s office resisting the Review-Journal’s requests to make child autopsies public information, as they should be.

Yet while the courts have ruled against the office, the coroner and Clark County Commission have decided to yet again to appeal the court’s decision. They have no hesitation wasting taxpayer money on lawyers and court fees. With a bill already exceeding $80,000, they have the gumption to continue this mess. Not to mention they’ll be paying the newspaper’s lawyer fees as well when they lose next time.

Why they resist releasing something of public record escapes me. I think perhaps we should tie these decisions personally and monetarily to those who make them on behalf of the government agencies they represent. Perhaps if they are required to reimburse the taxpayers for their bad decisions they would think twice about wasting the taxpayers’ dime.

MOST READ
1
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
2
Fentanyl poisoning likely in suspicious death of Las Vegas infant
Fentanyl poisoning likely in suspicious death of Las Vegas infant
3
A crisis quietly unfolds in Clark County hospitals
A crisis quietly unfolds in Clark County hospitals
4
Wynn Las Vegas hotel guest allegedly committed unemployment fraud
Wynn Las Vegas hotel guest allegedly committed unemployment fraud
5
Las Vegas man arrested in child pornography sting
Las Vegas man arrested in child pornography sting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie St ...
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
John Dombek Santa Clara

President Donald Trump has millions of admirers. What is it that they admire him for? What personal characteristics does he display that draw them to support him?