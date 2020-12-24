LETTER: County Commission burns tax money with autopsy appeal

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

I find it curious how our local government agencies have zero hesitation wasting taxpayer money. I’m sure we’re all aware of the story of the Clark County coroner’s office resisting the Review-Journal’s requests to make child autopsies public information, as they should be.

Yet while the courts have ruled against the office, the coroner and Clark County Commission have decided to yet again to appeal the court’s decision. They have no hesitation wasting taxpayer money on lawyers and court fees. With a bill already exceeding $80,000, they have the gumption to continue this mess. Not to mention they’ll be paying the newspaper’s lawyer fees as well when they lose next time.

Why they resist releasing something of public record escapes me. I think perhaps we should tie these decisions personally and monetarily to those who make them on behalf of the government agencies they represent. Perhaps if they are required to reimburse the taxpayers for their bad decisions they would think twice about wasting the taxpayers’ dime.